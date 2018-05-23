Tamil Nadu releases guidelines to prevent and control Nipah outbreak

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Tuesday released guidelines for prevention and control of Nipah virus (Niv) infection in humans after its outbreak in Kozhikode district in Kerala. As per guidelines, fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed before eating. Fruits bitten by bats or birds should not be eaten. Hand-washing should be meticulously followed.

Nipah virus infection can be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs in endemic areas. Symptomatic and supportive care is the mainstay of treatment for Nipah virus infection.Typically, the human infection presents as an encephalitic syndrome. Fever, headache, drowsiness, mental confusion, and coma have death potential.

After exposure and an incubation period of 5 to 14 days, illness presents with 3-14 days of fever and headache, followed by drowsiness, disorientation and mental confusion. These signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours.Some patients have a respiratory illness during the early part of their infections, and half of the patients showing severe neurological signs also showed pulmonary signs.

Seeking early clinical care is essential for early detection and better care.

CS holds meet

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan held a comprehensive meeting with higher officials of various departments on management of Nipah virus at the Secretariat on Tuesday.She also held a meeting with all District Collectors, Forest and Animal Husbandry department officials in western ghats, and health department officials.

Speaking to Express, Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said a separate ward had been set up in all government medical college hospitals. “We are also making sure that there is enough protective equipment stock in all hospitals for staff and workers”.

“Frequent hand-washing is a must. Wash fruits and vegetables well before consuming. If there is fever, headache and discomfort, consult doctors immediately. We have also instructed the officials to monitor pigs and check if they are infected with any virus. Inform the veterinary doctors if sick pigs are spotted in the surrounding, and stay away from them,” said Kolandaswamy.

Foresters told to track boar deaths

Chennai: The State Chief Wildlife Warden sent a circular to district forest officers and wildlife wardens instructing them to check and report unusual death of wild boars. The circular has been sent to officials following the death of more than 10 Nipah-infected persons in Kerala. Officials in districts that share borders with Kerala have been advised not to handle wild boars that die unusually