Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu should reduce tax on fuel, says BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan requested the State Government to reduce State tax and bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan requested the State Government to reduce State tax and bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in Tamil Nadu.Speaking to journalists at the Coimbatore International Airport in the city, she said that the Central government is levying 30 per cent tax and the State government is levying 50 per cent on petrol and diesel products and she has already written a letter to the State government seeking reduction in the tax.

“The Central government is taking all necessary steps to reduce petrol and diesel prices. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been requesting the State governments to include petrol and diesel products under GST (Goods and Services Tax). We can’t say that increasing petrol and diesel prices are a setback to Centre,” she said.

On the Cauvery issue, she said,  “The Central government presented its draft Cauvery Management Scheme to the Supreme Court and it helped retrieve Cauvery rights to Tamil Nadu. However, it is not right on DMK leader MK Stalin’s part to announce celebration of M Karunanidhi’s upcoming birthday as a ‘Cauvery victory’. The DMK has not done anything to get Cauvery water even during their regime and it has only been implemented by the present BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from celebrating this victory,  as well as explaining the various public welfare schemes of the Central Government, the party is conducting a public meeting across 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State,” she said.

Questioning the TN opposition parties’ silence even after Karnataka Chief Minister designate HD Kumaraswamy statement on discussing and resolving Cauvery water issue, she said, “Usually, DMK leader M K Stalin wears black shirt. Is he ready to participate in H D Kumarawamy’s swearing-in ceremony in protest against Kumaraswamy’s peaceful talks on Cauvery issue?”

When asked why party functionary SV Sekar, who abused woman journalists, was yet to be arrested, she said that the question must be directed to senior police officials. “We have asked him to appear before the discipline committee within the party. He has not turned up. There is no relationship between the party and SV Sekar’s comment,” she said and refused to comment further about the issue

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan Goods and Services Tax tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold