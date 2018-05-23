Tamils are being killed as they refuse to 'bow' to RSS ideology: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today claimed that Tamils are being killed as they refused to "bow" to the ideology of the RSS.

In an apparent reference to the anti-copper plant violence at Tuticorin yesterday in which 10 people were killed in police firing, Gandhi said he was with the Tamil people.

Violence continued for the second day today and a man was killed in police firing. "Tamils are being killed since they refuse to bow to the ideology of the RSS. The feelings of the Tamil people can never be trampled by the bullets of the RSS and Modi. We are with you Tamil brothers and sisters #SterliteProtest," he said in a tweet in Tamil.

The Congress chief had in a tweet yesterday said that the gunning down of people is a "brutal example of state-sponsored terrorism".

"These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice," he wrote.