Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi shooting: Hospital turns into fortress as hapless kin get barred

The Thoothukudi medical college hospital resembled a fortress, with a large posse of policemen manning the premises.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses at hospitals had a busy time looking after the injured. Here a nurse stares blankly at a camera even as a paramedic attends on an injured | RMR vivekanandan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi medical college hospital resembled a fortress, with a large posse of policemen manning the premises. Security personnel barred worried relatives from entering the premises for the better part of the day and relented only in the evening when the tension subsided. 

Around 65 people injured in the firing and the resultant stampede were admitted to the medical college. The condition of two persons, who suffered bullet injuries, was said to be critical. A large number of injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the town.Confusion prevailed on the premises when the policemen barred worried relatives from entering the premises. Most of the agitators sustained injuries in the stampede to avoid the bullets, sources said. Some of the injured have not been identified, sources said.

Trader body declares indefinite bandh

The Thoothukudi town central traders association announced indefinite shutdown condemning police firing at public and Anti-Sterlite campaigners, leaving over 10 dead on Tuesday.The trader body put up shutters in support of the anti-Sterlite rally.

Thoothukudi MLA condoles deaths

Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan consoled the families of the deceased at their houses here on Tuesday. DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan visited bereaved families of J Anthony Selvaraj (46) of Krishnarajapuram near Thalamutunagar and another S Maniraj (25) of Dhamodra Nagar and consoled the families.

Political parties blockade road in Tiruchendur

Cadre belonging to different parties resorted to road blockade at Tiruchendur condemning the firing. Cutting across party lines, VCK, AAP, Nam Tamilar, SFT, SMK among others participated in the protest, demanding action against police top brass for opening fire at the protesters.

Confusion galore

Confusion prevailed on the premises when the policemen barred relatives from entering the premises. Agitators sustained injuries in the stampede to avoid the bullets, sources said

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi medical college Sterlite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold