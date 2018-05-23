Thoothukudi shooting: Hospital turns into fortress as hapless kin get barred

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi medical college hospital resembled a fortress, with a large posse of policemen manning the premises. Security personnel barred worried relatives from entering the premises for the better part of the day and relented only in the evening when the tension subsided.

Around 65 people injured in the firing and the resultant stampede were admitted to the medical college. The condition of two persons, who suffered bullet injuries, was said to be critical. A large number of injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the town.Confusion prevailed on the premises when the policemen barred worried relatives from entering the premises. Most of the agitators sustained injuries in the stampede to avoid the bullets, sources said. Some of the injured have not been identified, sources said.

Trader body declares indefinite bandh

The Thoothukudi town central traders association announced indefinite shutdown condemning police firing at public and Anti-Sterlite campaigners, leaving over 10 dead on Tuesday.The trader body put up shutters in support of the anti-Sterlite rally.

Thoothukudi MLA condoles deaths

Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan consoled the families of the deceased at their houses here on Tuesday. DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan visited bereaved families of J Anthony Selvaraj (46) of Krishnarajapuram near Thalamutunagar and another S Maniraj (25) of Dhamodra Nagar and consoled the families.

Political parties blockade road in Tiruchendur

Cadre belonging to different parties resorted to road blockade at Tiruchendur condemning the firing. Cutting across party lines, VCK, AAP, Nam Tamilar, SFT, SMK among others participated in the protest, demanding action against police top brass for opening fire at the protesters.

Confusion galore

Confusion prevailed on the premises when the policemen barred relatives from entering the premises. Agitators sustained injuries in the stampede to avoid the bullets, sources said