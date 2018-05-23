Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Butterfly park hits a century, intern records rare species

Tropical Butterfly Conservatory Tiruchy (TBCT), commonly known as Butterfly Park, situated at Melur, near Srirangam is now a sought-after destination, with weekend footfall crossing 3,000.

Published: 23rd May 2018 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pointed Ciliate Blue, a rare species, was recently sighted at the Butterfly Park, making it the 100th recorded species since the inception of the park, in 2015.

Tropical Butterfly Conservatory Tiruchy (TBCT), commonly known as Butterfly Park, situated at Melur, near Srirangam is now a sought-after destination, with weekend footfall crossing 3,000.

Griffith Michael, 23, studying MSc Zoology at Madras Christian College, currently doing his internship with Tiruchy Forest Department, spotted the 100th butterfly. “Tiruchy Forest Department provided me with an internship which I needed as part of my course. With the help of my DSLR camera, I went to the Butterfly Park looking for the winged species. Since the department had already recorded 99 species, it was quite challenging to look for new butterflies there.”

Having spotted the Pointed Ciliate Blue, he had to confirm it by referring to books and social media groups. A Forest Officer said the Butterfly Park housed some of the rare butterfly species that cannot be seen elsewhere. Much before the park was opened for public, in November 2015, a  team from Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) had conducted a baseline survey and spotted as many as 38 species.

“It was then that we planted more host plants, medicinal plants to attract the winged species. Some of the volunteers from Act of Butterflies, a Coimbatore based NGO, also took a field visit to the park. Now, we conduct drives once in 15 days to spot new butterflies,” the forest officer added.

An ecosystem is termed healthy when there are a number of butterflies and Tiruchy’s Butterfly Park does its best, the officer said.

The Forest Department has also appointed a dedicated Junior Research Fellow (JRF) who conducts field-level surveys on a daily basis in the park premises.

Speaking to Express, D Sujatha, District Forest Officer (DFO) said, “The Butterfly Park has recorded seven lakh footfalls so far. The park has a dedicated Amphitheatre that projects the life cycle of butterflies. Kids love to watch the movie playback as some of the beautiful butterflies will also get displayed in the movie."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tropical Butterfly Conservatory Tiruchy Butterfly Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold