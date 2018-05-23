TN SSLC results 2018 on May 23 at 9.30 AM

Chennai: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Results on May 23, 2018 at 9.30 AM.

This year, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examinations that were conducted from March 16 to April 20, 2018 at various centres across the state.

Students can access their results from the following website:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.dge.tn.gov.in

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.in or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter roll number in the field provided

Step 3: Click on the "Submit" button to view the result

Step 4: Download and take a printout of Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2018 for future reference