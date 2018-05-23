Union Home Ministry seeks report on Thoothukudi violence

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the Thoothukudi protests against the Sterlite Industries which led to the death of nine persons, including a girl, in police firing.

According to the Ministry, a detailed report has been sought as early as possible.

The Toothukudi protests turned bloody when the police fired at thousands demanding closure of the Vedanta Group-run Sterlite Industries after the demonstrators allegedly mounted an attack on the District Collectorate.

People in Toothukudi have been demanding the closure of Sterlite's copper smelting plant, alleging it was polluting the area and leading to severe health problems among the residents besides depleting the water table.