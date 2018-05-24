Anti-Sterlite protests: Sandeep Nanduri takes charge as Thoothukudi Collector, says he will hold peace talks

Vinod Arulappan By

THOOTHUKUDI: Sandeep Nanduri assumed office as the District Collector of Thoothukudi on Thursday. Addressing the media here, he said that he will take all necessary steps to restore peace and harmony in the town and that he will hold peace talks with the people depending on the situation.

Following the orders issued by the State on Wednesday evening, N Venkatesh was replaced by Sandeep Nanduri as the Collector of Thoothukudi district and P Mahendran was replaced by Murali Rambha as the Superintendent of Police in the district.

The transfer orders came at a time when violence erupted during the anti-Sterlite protest in front of the office of the District Collector on Tuesday when police opened fire on the protesters, killing 11 civilians. The death toll increased to 12 when police firing took place for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, killing one man.

Taking charge on Thursday, Sandeep Nanduri had his first interaction with the media as the District Collector of Thoothukudi. He, while addressing the media here said that he will take all steps to restore peace and harmony in Thoothukudi town.

Restoration of normalcy was the instruction from the high command, he added while stating that he would initiate efforts to resume transportation and other basic facilities for the people.

He asserting that no para military forces have been inducted yet and that the force is not arriving at the town as of now. Sandeep Nanduri also assured to divulge detailed information on the number of death toll, on the number of those injured and the number of those detained so far, after holding discussing with the police authorities.

The Collector told that he will ensure that all the victims admitted at the Government Hospital are provided food, water, and other basic amenities and that peace talks will be held with the people depending on the situation.

Sandeep Nanduri, when asked who ordered for the police firing in the first place, said that it would be inappropriate to comment since an inquiry commission has already been appointed and evaded the question on who issued the order for police firing on the second consecutive day.

