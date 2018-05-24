Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests: Sandeep Nanduri takes charge as Thoothukudi Collector, says he will hold peace talks

The transfer came at a time when violence erupted during the anti-Sterlite protest in front of the office of the District Collector on Tuesday when police opened fire on the protesters, killing 11. 

Published: 24th May 2018 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

In this 22 May 2018 photo, a police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (EPS)

By Vinod Arulappan
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sandeep Nanduri assumed office as the District Collector of Thoothukudi on Thursday. Addressing the media here, he said that he will take all necessary steps to restore peace and harmony in the town and that he will hold peace talks with the people depending on the situation. 

Following the orders issued by the State on Wednesday evening, N Venkatesh was replaced by Sandeep Nanduri as the Collector of Thoothukudi district and P Mahendran was replaced by Murali Rambha as the Superintendent of Police in the district. 

The transfer orders came at a time when violence erupted during the anti-Sterlite protest in front of the office of the District Collector on Tuesday when police opened fire on the protesters, killing 11 civilians. The death toll increased to 12 when police firing took place for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, killing one man.

Taking charge on Thursday, Sandeep Nanduri had his first interaction with the media as the District Collector of Thoothukudi. He, while addressing the media here said that he will take all steps to restore peace and harmony in Thoothukudi town. 

Restoration of normalcy was the instruction from the high command, he added while stating that he would initiate efforts to resume transportation and other basic facilities for the people. 

He asserting that no para military forces have been inducted yet and that the force is not arriving at the town as of now. Sandeep Nanduri also assured to divulge detailed information on the number of death toll, on the number of those injured and the number of those detained so far, after holding discussing with the police authorities.  

The Collector told that he will ensure that all the victims admitted at the Government Hospital are provided food, water, and other basic amenities and that peace talks will be held with the people depending on the situation.

Sandeep Nanduri, when asked who ordered for the police firing in the first place, said that it would be inappropriate to comment since an inquiry commission has already been appointed and evaded the question on who issued the order for police firing on the second consecutive day. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedanta Sterlite Sterlite Copper Sandeep Nanduri District Collector of Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day