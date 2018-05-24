Blacked out after black day in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI : Even as normalcy is yet to be restored in Thoothukudi district after the police firing which claimed many lives, the State government has directed service providers to stop internet services for five days from Wednesday – till May 27 – throughout Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, “to prevent spreading of provocative messages with half truth.” This has been done under Sub-rule (1) of the Rule 2 of the Temporary suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Following this, a section of people of Tamil Nadu will experience the suspension of internet services for the first time, which they know of only through media reports coming from Kashmir. How far this move will affect traders, emergency services and the public will be known in the coming days. Even after the service providers were ordered to stop internet on Wednesday, the service continued to be available at least till 9 pm.

A communication sent by Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi to the nodal officers of internet service providers in the three districts said: A public emergency has arisen which necessitates immediate action and speedy remedy for the public tranquillity and it is felt necessary that services of internet should be stopped/curtailed to prevent spreading of such information rumours with half truth.The letter from the home secretary attributed the gathering of around 20,000 people on May 22 at Thoothukudi to the “information passed via social media.” The Home secretary said such a large gathering was possible mainly through the information passed via social media.

Besides, provocative messages were spread in social media with half truth and anti social elements were trying to exploit the situation. The secretary directed that “Any ata related message or class of messages to or from any persons, or relating to any particular subject brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence passing through the internet services should be stopped for a period of five days from May 23 to May 27 throughout the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.”

Bus services suspended

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses temporarily stopped its operation from Madurai Corporation, which comprises Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts. The Madurai Corporation operates 15 services from Madurai, 12 from Dindigul and six from Virudhunagar to Thoothukudi. The decision was taken in view of the volatile situation in the district and the promulgation of CrPc section 144.

Speaking to express, TNSTC Madurai Divisional General Manager Raja Sundar said that as per the police instruction, TNSTC stopped the operation to Thoothukudi temporarily. The operation would be resumed once police show the green signal, he added.Meanwhile, private taxi drivers made a killing, fleecing hapless commuters stranded in the wake of the clash. In the town, transport options were little as most vehicles stayed off the roads.

Nellai erupts in protest

Tirunelveli: Condemning police firing on Thoothukudi Sterlite protesters, coastal villagers staged protest at Thomas Mandapam near Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a person climbed up a cell phone tower near Tirunelveli. The protest led to termination of bus services on the ECR.

JACTTO-GEO’s candlelight vigil

Tirunelveli: JACTTO-GEO members staged a candlelight vigil at eight places, including Tirunelvlei, Alangulam, Sengottai, Sankarankovil, Ambasamudram, Tiruvenkadam and Sivagiri to condemn the police action against anti-Sterlite protestors. For the second day, TNSTC did not operate buses to Thoothukudi city.

MSU cancels examinations

Tirunelveli: The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University cancelled its examinations slated from May 23 to May 25 in Thoothukudi district. University Vice Chancellor K Baskar said the all examinations in Thoothukudi district scheduled for May 23, 24 and 25 have been cancelled and postponed.

FIR against Kamal

Thoothukudi: Thoothukudi police filed an FIR against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan for visiting the government Thoothukudi hospital by breaching prohibitory orders. Kamal visited the hospital on Wednesday afternoon to console the relatives of the deceased and the injured. The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder demanded closure of the Sterlite plant while seeking strict action against the personnel for opening fire at the protestors and handling the volatile situation in an inefficient manner. Soon after he left the premises, the Thenbaagam police registered an FIR against Kamal and his party functionaries for breaching Section 144 of the CrPC. On April 1, Kamal Haasan visited Kumarareddiapuram village in the district and offered his support to the anti sterlite protesters.



Stalin visits the injured

Thoothukudi/Chennai:Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin visited the government hospital at Thoothukudi and checked on the injured on Wednesday. Sources said that the DMK leader consoled the kin of the deceased in the police firing and held talks with injured. Meanwhile, the opposition parties, led by the DMK, are going to stage demonstrations in all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu on Friday condemning the killing of anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi police firing. A statement issued here on Wednesday said the Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), MDMK, CPM, CPI, VCK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) would take part in the demonstrations. Leaders of these parties, including MK Stalin, Vaiko, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan visited the injured persons in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. The visits were in violation of the prohibitory orders.