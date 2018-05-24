Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR registered against political leaders for breaching prohibitory order in Thoothukudi

G K Vasan, Thol Thirumavalavan, among others had paid visits to the Government Hospital in Thoothukudi on Wednesday to see the victims of police firing during Sterlite protests.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:56 PM

After a massive clash between the police and the protestors in Thoothukudi which claimed many lives, Tamil Nadu government has ordered the suspencion of internet in three southern districts. (Express Photos)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Cases registered against various political leaders who visited the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for breaching the prohibitory orders issued in the town.

Many political leaders including DMK working president M K Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko, MNM president Kamal Haasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader Thirunavukkarasar, TMC leader G K Vasan among others had paid visits to the Government Hospital in Thoothukudi on Wednesday to see the victims of police firing during Sterlite protests. They spoke to the injured protesters and their families and mourned for the deceased protesters.

Following this, the leaders have been booked under sections 143, 188 and 153(A) of IPC on charges that they have disrupted peace by visiting the town during prohibition period and also for using a large number of vehicles during curfew. The Thenbaagam police have registered a case on the issue.

