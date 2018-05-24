Home Ministry asks Tamil Nadu for report on Tuticorin violence, Rajnath Singh appeals for peace

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the police firing in Tuticorin and the prevailing situation in the town, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Singh also appealed to the people of Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace following the violence, in which 11 people were killed in police firing during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns.

"The MHA has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the state government," the minister said in a statement here.

The ministry has been in touch with the Tamil Nadu government on violent incidents in Tuticorin and a detailed report has been sought on the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the loss of lives on May 22, an official said.

The Tamil Nadu government has been asked to provide details of the action taken to restore peace and normalcy.

The state government has also been requested to give a detailed report on the Sterlite plant.

The home minister said he was deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace and tranquility in the region," he said.

Protests against the Sterlite plant have been going on for over three months, but violence first erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.