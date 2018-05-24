Home States Tamil Nadu

Home Ministry asks Tamil Nadu for report on Tuticorin violence, Rajnath Singh appeals for peace

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.

Published: 24th May 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

On the 100th day of the Sterlite Protest, thousands marched towards the Thoothukudi district collectorate, despite the imposition of section 144. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the police firing in Tuticorin and the prevailing situation in the town, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Singh also appealed to the people of Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace following the violence, in which 11 people were killed in police firing during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns.

"The MHA has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the state government," the minister said in a statement here.

The ministry has been in touch with the Tamil Nadu government on violent incidents in Tuticorin and a detailed report has been sought on the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the loss of lives on May 22, an official said.

The Tamil Nadu government has been asked to provide details of the action taken to restore peace and normalcy.

The state government has also been requested to give a detailed report on the Sterlite plant.

The home minister said he was deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace and tranquility in the region," he said.

Protests against the Sterlite plant have been going on for over three months, but violence first erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite Vedanta anti-Sterlite protests Tuticorin Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day