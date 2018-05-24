Railways school facing closure gets 100 per cent result in Tamil Nadu

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: With uncertainty looming over the future of their institution, even maintaining an all-pass record for Class X for 14 consecutive years has not brought cheer to students of the Railway Mixed Higher Secondary School (RMHSS) in Ponmalai.Though Southern Railway (SR) initially decided to stop admissions for the 2018-19 academic year at its schools, criticism from several quarters compelled SR to resume admissions. However, keeping in mind the Bibek Debroy Committee report with its suggestions to stop offline activities like running educational institutions, the future of Railways schools is now unclear.

Significantly, RMHSS is the top performer among the schools under SR jurisdiction. This year 34 students (16 girls and 18 boys) appeared for the Class X examination. Top performers of this school suggested Indian Railways should continue running schools. “I am very proud of my school and support from theteachers helped me to secure good marks. The Railways must not close this academic institution and should continue running its schools. I am sure our school would again come up with excellent results in the near future,” said Aathee Akshaya, the RMHSS Class X topper.

Currently, about 300 students are studying at the school and the institution is expecting to start a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) batch this year. “We are expecting to get CBSE affiliation to start classes I to VIII. This would increase the student strength of the institution, but many parents are worried the Railways would close this school,” said an employee.

Meanwhile, sources informed Express it would not be possible for SR to close the school. Even if the Railways decides to stop offline activities, it would probably hand over the institution to Kendriya Vidyalaya or Navodaya.

However, many parents are not ready to take the risk with their wards’ futures at stake. “I came to know about the centum result of the school and thought about enrolling my children to this educational institution. I interacted with some parents about a possible closure, then I dropped the plan of admitting my children,” said S Salim.