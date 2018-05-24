Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite protest: Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government to preserve bodies of those killed in police firing 

A vacation bench of justices T Ravindran and P Velmurugan also directed the government to file its counter affidavit by May 30 on a public interest litigation from three advocates.

Published: 24th May 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today directed the state government to preserve the bodies of those killed in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest at Tuticorin on May 22, until further orders.

A vacation bench of justices T Ravindran and P Velmurugan also directed the government to file its counter affidavit by May 30 on a public interest litigation from three advocates.

The petitioners sought an interim direction to authorities to appoint a team of private doctors to conduct re-postmortem with the process being recorded.

The bench said advocates shall be permitted to provide necessary legal assistance to the affected persons in accordance with law.

The PIL also sought an inquiry by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, with regard to 'sniper shooting' by plainclothes men.

They also sought a direction to the government to take appropriate action by prosecuting officials including the district collector and SP, Tuticorin, besides compensation to the relatives of the deceased and injured.

The PIL also sought an interim direction to release all those arrested or illegally detained in connection with yesterday's protests.

When the PIL came up, advocate R Sankarasubbu appearing for petitioners submitted that the Sterlite factory was causing health hazards and polluting the entire district.

Therefore, the people in the district were agitating for years for closing down the factory. Instead of protecting the people, the state was protecting the industry, he submitted. The counsel alleged that the action against the protesters was not spontaneous but pre-planned.

It was pre-planned murder, the counsel charged. "Therefore, a sitting district judge should probe the police firing." Re-postmortem was also required in the presence of a doctor of the choice of the relatives of the victims, he added.

In response to the allegations made by the petitioners, Additional advocate general Narmada Sampath said, "The government is with the people and for the people. All procedures were scrupulously followed. Four magistrates were monitoring the post-mortem."

"The government has appointed a one-man commission and therefore the prayer in the petition has been fulfilled," she added.

Violence broke out yesterday during protest for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin over pollution concerns with police opening fire, resulting in the death of 10 people.

A man was also shot dead in police firing today following fresh clashes between security personnel and locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite protest Copper smelting plant Thoothukudi protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day