Sterlite protest: Tamil Nadu government transfers Thoothukudi district collector, police chief 

Tuticorin District Collector N Venkatesh has been transferred and Tirunelveli District collector, Sandeep Nanduri has been appointed in his place, an official release said.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government today transferred Tuticorin District Collector and Superintendent of Police as fresh violence rocked the port city for the second consecutive day.

District Superintendent of Police P Mahendran, who is the eye of a storm over police firing on protesters that led to the death of 11 persons, has been transferred to Chennai. Nilgiris District SP Murali Rambha will replace him.

District Superintendent of Police P Mahendran, who is the eye of a storm over police firing on protesters that led to the death of 11 persons, has been transferred to Chennai. Nilgiris District SP Murali Rambha will replace him.

Venkatesh has been posted as Additional State Project Director for the implementation of "Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan," under the control of state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the release said.

Mahendran will assume charge as Deputy Commissioner (Traffic-North) here, it said.

The present Deputy Commissioner (Traffic-North), D Shanmuga Priya will take over as SP, Nilgiris district. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish will replace Nanduri as Tirunelveli Collector.

She is presently the Executive Vice Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau.

The transfers come in the wake of opposition parties seeking action against the top two Tuticorin district officials over the violence.

A man was shot dead in police firing today following fresh clashes between security personnel and locals demanding closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns, a day after police action left 10 protesters dead.

