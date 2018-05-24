Sterlite protest: Tension continues for third day as death toll due to police firing rises to 13

THOOTHUKUDI: Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to firing rose to 13. Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Group had been facing several controversies ever since its inception in Thoothukudi in 1997. However, the protests against the copper smelter renewed this year after the company announced construction of a new unit in the plant which raised fear of increase in pollution among the locals.

This gave rise to fresh protests in the town which reached its peak on the 100th day of the agitation on Tuesday when nearly 11 protesters including three women and a minor were killed and over 100 injured in police firing.

On Wednesday late night, an youngster who was under treatment succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 13.

According to official sources, most of the shops in the coastal town, except few tea shops, remained closed on Thursday. Roads were desolate as there was almost nil vehicle movement. Only few autos plied in the town while buses remained off the roads, they added.

Meanwhile, a large number of youngsters have been reportedly picked up during midnight arrests. Sources said that the power was switched off in many areas as police conducted searches in houses at night. However, officials refused to provide details on the number of arrests made during the search.

The sources further told Express that apart from top officials including Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Transport Secretary PWC Davidar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) law, a total of 3,000 policemen are patrolling the streets of Thoothukudi.

In addition to this, IG level officers, besides three DIGs and 15 SPs, have also been deployed in the town.