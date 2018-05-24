Tamil Nadu: Madras HC retired judge Aruna Jegadeesan to head inquiry into Thoothukudi ​police firing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Aruna Jagadeesan, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, to head the inquiry commission into the police firing at Thoothukudi on Tuesday, which claimed more than 10 lives. The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior ministers, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, DGP TK Rajendran and senior officials.

The commission will inquire into the law and order incidents that followed thousands of persons laying a siege to the Collectorate at Thoothukudi violating the prohibitory order in force under Section 144 Cr PC, demanding the immediate closure of Sterlite plant. The commission will submit a report to government in this regard,” an official release here said. However, the State government has not issued the formal G.O. in this regard with the terms of reference of the inquiry commission and the time frame within which it has to submit its report. Since one more person succumbed to police firing on Wednesday in Thoothukudi, the inquiry commission will inquire into this also.

TN sends report to Union Home Ministry

Meanwhile, the State government sent a comprehensive report to the Union Home Ministry explaining what happened at Thoothukudi on Tuesday. The Chief Secretary briefed the Union Home Secretary about the police firing, appointment of inquiry commission and the present situation. Earlier, the ministry had sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the incident.