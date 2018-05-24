Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board orders closure, disconnects power to Sterlite in Thoothukudi 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With law and order situation deteriorating and 12 protesters already killed, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered closure and disconnection of power supply with immediate effect to Vedanta Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

The pollution board chairman Nasimuddin had passed the orders on Wednesday late evening and the power connection was pulled-off in the wee hours of Thursday.

The decision was taken following an inspection carried out by Joint Chief Environmental Engineer on May 18-19, where it was found that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production operation. Following this, the issue of direction for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit were recommended.

"In the light of the above said facts it is decided, that in exercise of the power conferred under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 as amended and under Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as amended, to issue directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit," the order reads.

A copy of the order was marked to Associate Vice President of Vedanta and district collector.

