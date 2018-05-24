Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board orders closure, disconnects power to Sterlite in Thoothukudi; DMK chief Stalin detained for protesting at secreteriat

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With law and order situation deteriorating and 12 protesters already killed, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered closure and disconnection of power supply with immediate effect to Vedanta Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

The pollution board chairman Nasimuddin had passed the orders on Wednesday late evening and the power connection was pulled-off in the wee hours of Thursday.

The decision was taken following an inspection carried out by Joint Chief Environmental Engineer on May 18-19, where it was found that the unit was carrying out activities to resume its production operation. Following this, the issue of direction for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit were recommended.

"In the light of the above said facts it is decided, that in exercise of the power conferred under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 as amended and under Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as amended, to issue directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit," the order reads.

A copy of the order was marked to Associate Vice President of Vedanta and district collector.

Meanwhile, DMK working president M K Stalin with other party leaders are staging a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over the Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in which 13 people have lost their lives, and over 70 are undergoing treatment at hospital.

According to the latest information, police personnel physically evicted DMK working president MK Stalin from Secretariat. However, he joined his party cadre who are staging demonstration on Rajaji Road in front of secretariat. Police have taken Stalin and the Congress leaders into custody for staging a rasta roko which has affected the vehicular movement on Rajaji Road.

DMK leader Durai Murugan demanded resignation of Chief Minister Palaniswami, DGP TK Rajendran and top police officials since they were responsible for the Thoothukudi shoot out.

DMK cadre blocked the police van for over 20 minutes in which party working president MK Stalin is being taken. "Until TN CM steps down from office, DMK's agitation will continue," said MK Stalin.

More than 1,000 police personnel trying to disperse the DMK cadre who are on Rajaji Road blocking the van in which MK Stalin is being taken.

The Thoothukudi protests, on Thursday, reached the streets of Bengaluru with locals shouting slogans against the police firing.