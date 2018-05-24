Thoothukudi firing: Opposition parties call for bandh tomorrow in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Withdrawing their earlier announcement of staging demonstration in all district headquarters, opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25 (Friday) to condemn the police firing in Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters.An announcement to this effect was made on Wednesday night.

“We decided to observe a one-day bandh on May 25 to condemn the shooting, to close down the Sterlite plant and to strongly criticise the govt for unleashing State-sponsored terrorism,” said a DMK press release. It rued that the police resorted to firing again on Wednesday at the relatives of riot victims leading to loss of a life.Neither the Chief Minister nor his cabinet colleagues visited Thoothukudi. No action had been taken against the erring policemen, the release said. It noted that not only the people of Thoothukudi, but the entire State were outraged over the police firing.