Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi firing: Opposition parties call for bandh tomorrow in Tamil Nadu 

It noted that not only the people of Thoothukudi, but the entire State were outraged over the police firing.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Withdrawing their earlier announcement of staging demonstration in all district headquarters,  opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25 (Friday) to condemn the police firing in Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters.An announcement to this effect was made on Wednesday night. 

“We decided to observe a one-day bandh on May 25 to condemn the shooting, to close down the Sterlite plant and to strongly criticise the govt for unleashing State-sponsored terrorism,” said a DMK press release. It rued that the police resorted to firing again on Wednesday at the relatives of riot victims leading to loss of a life.Neither the Chief Minister nor his cabinet colleagues visited Thoothukudi. No action had been taken against the erring policemen, the release said. It noted that not only the people of Thoothukudi, but the entire State were outraged over the police firing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day