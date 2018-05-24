Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi firing: Stop all works for expansion, copper smelter unit directed by Madurai Bench

 The Madurai Bench of HC has directed Vedanta Limited to stop construction and other activities on the site proposed for establishing its second unit, with immediate effect.

By Siva Sekaran
CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of HC has directed Vedanta Limited to stop construction and other activities on the site proposed for establishing its second unit, with immediate effect.After holding that as of now, there is no proper approval from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for expanding the second unit, a division bench of Justices M Sundar and Anita Sumant gave the directive. The bench was passing interim orders on a PIL petition from Fatima, a retired assistant professor of Thoothukudi, on Wednesday.

In the light of admission of the counsel for Vedanta that no public hearing was conducted, the bench said an approval can be considered only after public hearing. The bench added that the application for renewal of environmental clearance submitted by Vedanta should be processed expeditiously after the mandatory public hearing. In any event, the application should be decided by the appropriate authorities within four months i.e. on or before September 23.

In the meanwhile, Vedanta should cease construction and all other activities on-site proposed Unit-II. “In issuing the above directions, we believe that we have taken into account and balanced the interests of all parties, the public as well as Vedanta. While the economic benefits of encouraging industries cannot be ignored, the toll extracted on available resources by such industries cannot also be lost sight of. There is thus yet another stakeholder before us, one that is invisible in the array of parties, the environment in itself. In balancing the interests of all parties, we believe that the interests of this hapless party be treated on par, if not paramount,” the bench observed.

