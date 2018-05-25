Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-sterlite protests: Life limps back to normalcy after three days in Thootukudi

After three days, government buses have started to operate in the district and the those coming from Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur have started arriving at Thoothukudi.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

After three days, government buses have started to operate in the district. (EPS | K.K.SUNDAR)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Normalcy returns to Thoothukudi after three days, with the police bandobust posted at sensitive locations and key junctions on Friday.

The city that was thrown out of gear for the past few days owing to the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters, witnessed shops opening at commercial streets defying opposition parties' call for state wide bandh.

Even as Thoothukudi town residents resumed outdoor works, the public life on the outskirts and peripheral areas, had returned normal after three days.

The vegetable vehicles, milk and other essential carriers have started operating to supply adequate food items to the public.

The shops in commercial streets of Arumuganeri, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam have started functioning as well. There is a lukewarm response for the statewide bandh in the district called by the opposition parties.

After three days, government buses have started to operate in the district and the those coming from Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur have started arriving at Thoothukudi. Similarly buses from Madurai and other neighbouring districts have also started operations under due protection.

The vehicular movement is also seen in the peripheral areas in the district on Friday.

Vaikasi Visakam of Tiruchendur Temple which is one of the famous festivals in southern districts would be celebrated on Monday. As normalcy has returned, the devotees from various southern districts have started their padayatra to Tiruchendur Temple to attend the the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Ant-sterlite protests normalcy restored

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka