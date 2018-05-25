Anti-sterlite protests: Life limps back to normalcy after three days in Thootukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Normalcy returns to Thoothukudi after three days, with the police bandobust posted at sensitive locations and key junctions on Friday.

The city that was thrown out of gear for the past few days owing to the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters, witnessed shops opening at commercial streets defying opposition parties' call for state wide bandh.

Even as Thoothukudi town residents resumed outdoor works, the public life on the outskirts and peripheral areas, had returned normal after three days.

The vegetable vehicles, milk and other essential carriers have started operating to supply adequate food items to the public.

The shops in commercial streets of Arumuganeri, Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam have started functioning as well. There is a lukewarm response for the statewide bandh in the district called by the opposition parties.

After three days, government buses have started to operate in the district and the those coming from Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur have started arriving at Thoothukudi. Similarly buses from Madurai and other neighbouring districts have also started operations under due protection.

The vehicular movement is also seen in the peripheral areas in the district on Friday.

Vaikasi Visakam of Tiruchendur Temple which is one of the famous festivals in southern districts would be celebrated on Monday. As normalcy has returned, the devotees from various southern districts have started their padayatra to Tiruchendur Temple to attend the the festival.