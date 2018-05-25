Bandh condemning Thoothukudi police firing: DMK, other Tamil Nadu opposition parties stage protest

By Online Desk

The Opposition parties DMK, Congress workers are staging protest in Chennai's Egmore condemning the Thoothukudi police firing which left 13 people dead and scores injured.

The joint bandh call given by the Opposition parties in the state today is likely to affect normal life as close to 40 per cent of the state-run buses as well as a significant number of autorickshaws will stay off the roads. Various trade unions have also extended their support to the bandh calll. Many shopkeepers may take part in the bandh.

Most of the DMK’s allies and friendly organisations have extended support to the bandh. The Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam( DK), MDMK, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), CPI and CPM will take part in the bandh.

The PMK, however, is not taking part in the bandh. It said it would stage demonstrations across the State in all district headquarters on Saturday.The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami owing moral responsibility for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi police firing. Two other parties staying away from the bandh are the ruling AIADMK and the BJP.The CITU affiliated to the CPM, AITUC affiliated to the CPI and the LPF have extended their support to the bandh.

Security has been beefed up across Chennai ahead of the bandh to avoid untoward incidents.

According to a senior police officer, around 20,000 city police personnel, including armed reserve personnel in uniform and plainclothes, will be deployed across the city and in all sensitive areas.

Security towers will be erected and ambulances in place. Security has been tightened around the Chief Minister’s residence also.