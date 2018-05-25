Home States Tamil Nadu

Bandh condemning Thoothukudi police firing: DMK, other Tamil Nadu opposition parties stage protest

The Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam, MDMK, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, CPI and CPM will take part in the bandh.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Members of alliance parties protest against Thoothukudi sterlite shooting issue during bandh, at Egmore on Friday in Chennai- Express / P Jawahar

By Online Desk

The Opposition parties DMK, Congress workers are staging protest in Chennai's Egmore condemning the Thoothukudi police firing which left 13 people dead and scores injured. 

The joint bandh call given by the Opposition parties in the state today is likely to affect normal life as close to 40 per cent of the state-run buses as well as a significant number of autorickshaws will stay off the roads. Various trade unions have also extended their support to the bandh calll. Many shopkeepers may take part in the bandh. 

Most of the DMK’s allies and friendly organisations have extended support to the bandh. The Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam( DK), MDMK, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), CPI and CPM will take part in the bandh.

The PMK, however, is not taking part in the bandh. It said it would stage demonstrations across the State in all district headquarters on Saturday.The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami owing moral responsibility for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi police firing. Two other parties staying away from the bandh are the ruling AIADMK and the BJP.The CITU affiliated to the CPM, AITUC affiliated to the CPI and the LPF have extended their support to the bandh.

Security has been beefed up across Chennai ahead of the bandh to avoid untoward incidents.
According to a senior police officer, around 20,000 city police personnel, including armed reserve personnel in uniform and plainclothes, will be deployed across the city and in all sensitive areas.
Security towers will be erected and ambulances in place. Security has been tightened around the Chief Minister’s residence also.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Protests Thoothukudi police firing bandh TN opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka