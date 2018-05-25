Home States Tamil Nadu

Bus services to resume soon, assures new Collector after Thoothukudi firing in Tamil Nadu

South Zone IG Sailesh Kumar Yadav, also present at the press meet, denied allegations that protesters were being arrested or kept in illegal police custody.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Addressing media in a joint press conference with new Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Transport Secretary PWC Davidar assured that ration and buses services would be slowly resumed in Thoothukudi, step by step. However, on Internet services, he said, “It is not in our hands as both information and misinformation spread through Internet. It is a difficult situation for everyone. We have to tolerate the issue until the situation turns back to normal.” Davidar had visited patients in the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.

South Zone IG Sailesh Kumar Yadav, also present at the press meet, denied allegations that protesters were being arrested or kept in illegal police custody. He also denied allegations, levelled by some Thoothukudi residents, that police were conducting unauthorised searches and arrests in houses in the district. “No such indiscriminate activities are happening in the town,” the IG said. Earlier in the day, Nanduri had said no paramilitary forces had been inducted in the town. He refused to respond to questions on who gave police firing orders on grounds that it would be inappropriate to comment as an inquiry is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Thoothukudi Government Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka