Bus services to resume soon, assures new Collector after Thoothukudi firing in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Addressing media in a joint press conference with new Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Transport Secretary PWC Davidar assured that ration and buses services would be slowly resumed in Thoothukudi, step by step. However, on Internet services, he said, “It is not in our hands as both information and misinformation spread through Internet. It is a difficult situation for everyone. We have to tolerate the issue until the situation turns back to normal.” Davidar had visited patients in the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.

South Zone IG Sailesh Kumar Yadav, also present at the press meet, denied allegations that protesters were being arrested or kept in illegal police custody. He also denied allegations, levelled by some Thoothukudi residents, that police were conducting unauthorised searches and arrests in houses in the district. “No such indiscriminate activities are happening in the town,” the IG said. Earlier in the day, Nanduri had said no paramilitary forces had been inducted in the town. He refused to respond to questions on who gave police firing orders on grounds that it would be inappropriate to comment as an inquiry is on.