Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court rejects government plea to hand over bodies to relatives

Forensic experts have opined that the post-mortem should be done as quickly as possible to prevent decomposition of body leading to its impact on autopsy.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has declined to modify its order passed yesterday, which directed the State government to preserve the bodies of the 12 persons, who were shot dead during the protests at Thoothukudi over the Sterlite issue on May 22 and 23.A bench of Justices T Ravindran and P Velmurugan, which rejected the plea to release the bodies of the dead to their close relatives, posted the matter for further hearing on May 30.

In a fresh petition seeking modification of the bench’s May 23 order, State Home secretary and the DGP submitted that preserving the bodies with serious bullet injuries, even in cold storage, would lead to rapid decomposition. No purpose will be served by such preservation, it said and prayed the bench to modify its order by permitting the authorities to hand over the bodies to their relatives after post-mortem.The petition said a team of experienced and competent government doctors had conducted the post-mortem on two bodies in the presence of the Judicial Magistrates of four southern districts and panchayathars. This was done to avoid any possible complaint from any quarter later.

Forensic experts have opined that the post-mortem should be done as quickly as possible to prevent decomposition of body leading to its impact on autopsy. 

Experts in Anatomy and Forensic Medicine also said the body preserved by embalming or by any other chemical preservation will not benefit the purpose as it will produce colour changes and mask other signs, thus defeating the purpose of the preservation. Such cases of mass preservation will accelerate decomposition, he added.

When the government and all concerned were earnestly working to bring the situation back to normal, keeping the bodies of the unfortunate victims without disposal, itself may become a focal point of unnecessary unrest.

“In the light of these circumstances, the bodies can be handed over to the relatives. If the bodies were embalmed and kept under preservation with the authorities, there was every possibility of the public, gate crashing into the hospital and creating law and order problems...,” the petition said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Thoothukudi Sterlite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka