Nipah virus scare: Migrant worker with fever from Tamil Nadu admitted to isolation ward in TMCH

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Following the Nipha virus infection reported in Kerala, the health authorities in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur are on the alert as a large number of agricultural labourers from these districts are working in Kerala as seasonal migration workers.

A 35-year-old man, who has been working in Kerala, has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical college hospital. "The man who has been working in Kerala returned to his native village in Ariyalur three days back and since he had a fever and alarmed by the news of Nipah infection in Kerala he got himself admitted in the hospital", hospital authorities said.

When contacted Dr. S Jayakumar, the Dean of the Thanjavur Medical college told Express there was no symptoms of Nipah for the patient admitted to the hospital. He said the isolation ward is ready with 26 beds.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur medical college hospital a Nipah ward with four beds have been kept ready and Dr. AL Meenakshisundaram, dean of the college inspected the ward on Friday. Talking to Express he told that there was only one train from Kerala, Ernakulam-Karaikkal express passing through Tiruvarur and the chances for infection are low.

The Nipah virus spread from the fruits eaten by the bats and human to human transmission is very rare, he said. However he said Nipah ward has been created to handle the situation if need arises.

The dean was accompanied by Assistant Residential Medical officer Dr Arunkumar Medicine Chief in charge Dr Nataraj and Nursing Superintendant Padma.