Home States Tamil Nadu

Nipah virus scare: Migrant worker with fever from Tamil Nadu admitted to isolation ward in TMCH

A migrant worker who recently came to Tamil Nadu from Kerala admitted himself to a hospital after catching high fever thinking he might have got infected with the Nipah virus.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. AL Meenakshisundaram (left), Dean, Tiruvarur Medical college hospital inspecting the Nipah ward in the hospital on Friday. Express Photo

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Following the Nipha virus infection reported in Kerala, the health authorities in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur are on the alert as a large number of agricultural labourers from these districts are working in Kerala as seasonal migration workers.

A 35-year-old man, who has been working in Kerala, has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical college hospital. "The man who has been working in Kerala returned to his native village in Ariyalur three days back and since he had a fever and alarmed by the news of Nipah infection in Kerala he got himself admitted in the hospital", hospital authorities said.

When contacted Dr. S Jayakumar, the Dean of the Thanjavur Medical college told Express there was no symptoms of Nipah for the patient admitted to the hospital. He said the isolation ward is ready with 26 beds. 

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur medical college hospital a Nipah ward with four beds have been kept ready and Dr. AL Meenakshisundaram, dean of the college inspected the ward on Friday. Talking to Express he told that there was only one train from Kerala, Ernakulam-Karaikkal express passing through Tiruvarur and the chances for infection are low. 
The Nipah virus spread from the fruits eaten by the bats and human to human transmission is very rare, he said. However he said Nipah ward has been created to handle the situation if need arises.

The dean was accompanied by Assistant Residential Medical officer Dr Arunkumar Medicine Chief in charge Dr Nataraj and Nursing Superintendant  Padma. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka