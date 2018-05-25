Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: A youth-driven protest in Thoothukudi

Snowlin, who was killed in police firing on May 22, was just a teenager but had already become one of the prominent leaders of the anti-Sterlite protests from Madha Kovil.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Snowlin, who was killed in police firing on May 22, was just a teenager but had already become one of the prominent leaders of the anti-Sterlite protests from Madha Kovil. This has brought to the fore how youngsters are backing the movement. Aside from organising protests, these college and, even school, students have been proving themselves a pain to police personnel over the past two days.

“We have joined the protest seeing the gross injustice against us. Almost every family is suffering from cancer or health-related ailment. The older generation has been swayed by money. But they can’t buy us,” said one young protester on condition of anonymity.

Anonymity and lack of a single leader has been the strength of the movement as politicians allegedly on the payroll of corporates have not been able to bribe them. Instead, the movement has largely shunned politicians.

Even Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan, of the DMK, who rejected allegations that she had links with Sterlite, told Express had any leadership been identified the issue would have been sorted out amicably. The anti-Sterliet movement was at its peak on March 24 as thousands took to the streets to show solidarity with villagers of Kumarareddiarpuram near the Sterlite plant.
The magnitude of the peaceful protest and its organisation was such that the entire nation focussed on the town.

However, after the police opened fire on May 22, bike-borne youngsters started erecting barricades and harassing cops. Some of them even attacked the police in Anna Nagar on Wednesday. The police opened fire and 22-year old Kalliappan was killed, resulting in further tension.A protester said that no leaders tried to ease the tension but tried to use more force.

