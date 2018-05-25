Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami blames violence on ‘anti-socials’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that anti-social elements, instigated by some political parties, had intruded into the May 22 peaceful procession in Thoothukudi and misguided it, resulting in violence. He said State government was taking all efforts to close the Sterlite plant through legal means.

On why police opened fire, he said, “When processionists attacked police, police used teargas shells to disperse them. Later, lathicharge was ordered. Even after this, vehicles inside collectorate were torched. They trespassed into Sterlite residential quarters and torched vehicles.When situation worsened, police opened fire. This was unfortunate.”

Accusing some opposition parties and movements of instigating innocent people to stage such agitations, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that in the past four or five months, Thoothukudi district administration had met at least 14 times and conveyed to the people all steps being taken by the State government.

On April 14, the Collector had given a detailed explanation through an advertisement too. All these steps were taken by the State government respecting the sentiments of the people, the CM said. “The people in Thoothukudi had staged agitations many times in a peaceful manner. But this time, instigated by some opposition parties, anti-social elements intruded into the agitation to create a crisis for this government and to bring a bad name to it... We feel so sad for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the State government was doing its best to fulfil people’s demands through legal means, the CM pointed out that a case was pending before the SC now. Since the TNPCB had rejected the application of the plant to renew the licence, the unit could not function now. “This government respects the views of the people,” he added.