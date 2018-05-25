Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami blames violence on ‘anti-socials’

On April 14, the Collector had given a detailed explanation through an advertisement too. All these steps were taken by the State government respecting the sentiments of the people, the CM said. 

Published: 25th May 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Palaniswami addressing press persons in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that anti-social elements, instigated by some political parties, had intruded into the May 22 peaceful procession in Thoothukudi and misguided it, resulting in violence. He said State government was taking all efforts to close the Sterlite plant through legal means.

On why police opened fire, he said, “When processionists attacked police, police used teargas shells to disperse them. Later, lathicharge was ordered. Even after this, vehicles inside collectorate were torched. They trespassed into Sterlite residential quarters and torched vehicles.When situation worsened, police opened fire. This was unfortunate.”

Accusing some opposition parties and movements of instigating innocent people to stage such agitations, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that in the past four or five months, Thoothukudi district administration had met at least 14 times and conveyed to the people all steps being taken by the State government.

On April 14, the Collector had given a detailed explanation through an advertisement too. All these steps were taken by the State government respecting the sentiments of the people, the CM said.  “The people in Thoothukudi had staged agitations many times in a peaceful manner.  But this time, instigated by some opposition parties, anti-social elements intruded into the agitation to create a crisis for this government and to bring a bad name to it... We feel so sad for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi,” the chief minister said.

Stating that the State government was doing its best to fulfil people’s demands through legal means, the CM pointed out that a case was pending before the SC now. Since the TNPCB had rejected the application of the plant to renew the licence, the unit could not function now. “This government respects the views of the people,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka