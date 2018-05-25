Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: High drama marks DMK dharna at Fort St George

After an hour of chaos, Stalin, his party functionaries, and Congress leaders including party legislature party leader KR Ramasamy were arrested and let off in the evening.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday witnessed high drama as DMK legislators and functionaries staged a dharna in the secretariat complex and in front of the office of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The DMK cadre also resorted to road roko on the Rajaji Salai near the secretariat, halting traffic for over three hours and condemning the police firing in Thoothukudi on Tuesday against protesters demanding closure of Sterlite.

After an hour of chaos, Stalin, his party functionaries, and Congress leaders including party legislature party leader KR Ramasamy were arrested and let off in the evening. The DMK demanded immediate resignation of the CM owning moral responsibility for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi and sacking of DGP T K Rajendran in this connection. Stalin said the agitation would not stop until Palaniswami stepped down.   

It all started when Stalin and Durai Murugan staged a walk-out from the Business Advisory Committee meeting held to decide the duration and schedule of business for the Assembly session which is to begin on May 29. Stalin said he had told Palaniswami at the BAC meeting to step down from office. Along with many MLAs and functionaries, he staged a dharna in front of the office of the CM, seeking an audience with him to represent about the Sterlite issue. After some time, Stalin was physically evicted from there.
Again, near the fourth gate, Stalin and his associates sat on the floor and raised slogans against the CM and the government.

Later, he joined the DMK cadre who were staging a road roko on the Rajaji Salai in front of the secretariat.
Meanwhile, on information, more number of DMK cadre started gathering on the Rajaji Salai. 

