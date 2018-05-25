Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New Collector confirms 13 killed in police firing 

Says 19 protesters critical, of which 14 have gunshot injuries; Calm returns to Thoothukudi but normal life still paralysed.

Police patrolling in Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi on Thursday, a day after a youth was killed in police firing in the area | V KARTHIKALAGU

THOOTHUKUDI: FOR the first time since police opened fire on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, the district administration on Thursday revealed the number of those killed, even as prohibitory orders in the district were extended till May 27. Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who took charge earlier in the day, confirmed during an evening press conference that 13 persons had been killed.

“Thirteen, including 11 men and two women, were killed in police firing.... 102 people sustained injuries during the protest. Of this, 19 persons, including 14 gun shot victims, are in critical condition,” he said, addressing media with Transport Secretary PWC Davidar and Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep NanduriAgriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi. A total of 24 cars and 74 motorcycles, including nine government vehicles, were burnt in the protest causing loss of `1 crore, while 26 cars and 16 motorcycles, including 19 government vehicles, were partially damaged. As many as 34 police personnel — 24 men and 10 women — were injured.

Citing the Chief Minister’s statement that the government had no intention of giving Sterlite permission to run its plant, he sought cooperation to restore tranquility. “We had a meeting with representatives of various associations of traders, country boat fishermen, labourers, lorry owners and Roman Catholic and CSI diocese who have expressed willingness to support us in restoring the peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, police allegedly assaulted one John Mathan Kumar (29) of Polpettai on Thursday. Anna Nagar, where a youth was killed in firing Wednesday, was tense. By evening, however, calm had largely been restored in the district. Still, suspension of Internet and transport services had thrown life out of whack and vegetable and milk supplies were hard to come by. Acknowledging this, Nanduri said supply of drinking water, milk and vegetables had been increased and Amma Unavagam would function 24 hours for the next few days. 

