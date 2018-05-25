Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Opposition bandh condemning Thoothukudi police firing: DMK chief Stalin, Thol Thirumavalavan arrested

Amid sloganeering and resistance, police whisked him away before clearing DMK cadre surrounding the police van ferrying him.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu opposition leader MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu is observing a one-way bandh today, top leaders including DMK working president MK Stalin and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan courted arrest after staging spirited protests condemning the brutal killing of 13 protesters during anti-Sterlite stir in Thoothukudi.

Along with party men, Stalin staged road blockade at Madurantagam near Chennai, after attending a wedding.

Amid sloganeering and resistance, police whisked him away before clearing DMK cadre surrounding the police van ferrying him.

DMK women's wing leader and Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi led the stir at Egmore along with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and MMK leader MH Jawahirullah. They were detained when they tried to stage a rail roko after leading a march.

Former Chennai City Mayor and sitting MLA Ma Subramanian and a host of opposition leaders were held in Saidapet when they disrupted the traffic.

Leaders of Congress, DK, IUML, MDMK, CPM and CPI were also arrested during the stir at various places in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Opposition bandh Thoothukudi police firing Thol Thirumvalavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka