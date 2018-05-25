Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board: Power connection to Sterlite snapped, unit closure ordered

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of the current volatile situation, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ordered closure and disconnection of power supply with immediate effect to Vedanta Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

TNPCB chairman Nasimuddin passed the orders on Wednesday late evening and power connection was cut in the early hours on Thursday. The decision was taken following an inspection carried out by the Joint Chief Environmental Engineer on May 18 and 19, who found the unit carrying out activities to resume its production and recommended closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit.

“In the light of the above said facts it is decided, in exercise of the power conferred under Section 33A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 as amended and under Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as amended, to issue directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit,” the order reads, but it does not elaborate on modalities of closure. Nasimuddin didn’t respond to calls or messages from the Express.

However, the environmental activists called this a knee-jerk reaction. “What the people were agitating for was the permanent closure of the Sterlite plant. The pollution board order tells nothing about what activities were being carried by the company to resume the production operation. The unit has already been closed for the last two months after its consent to operation renewal was rejected. Until measures are taken for permanent closure, the agitation will not die down,” activist Nityanand Jayaraman told Express.

He said this latest order from the pollution board was as bad as its renewal rejection order. The board has deliberately chosen five week grounds for renewal rejection, which can be easily countered by Sterlite. Key violations such as development of green belt of 250 metres and shorter chimney stacks were not reported.

Recently, the Chennai Solidarity Group released a report that showed how Sterlite’s chimney height is not corresponding to the rising level of emissions. Activists alleged that Sterlite has been allowed to expand its production tenfold - from 40,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 4 lakh tpa - without any increase in chimney height, thereby increasing sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions. In response, the Sterlite maintains that as per the TNPCB consent condition, 2013, Sterlite was supposed to develop 43 hectares of greenbelt in and around the plant. The operations have developed 43 hectares of greenbelt and are compliant with the consent to operate condition. “We have also planted an additional 13 hectares of greenbelt in our township, which is located in close proximity to the plant. It must be noted that the TNPCB has not cited the lack of greenbelt as a reason for withdrawing the consent in 2018. The presence of sufficient greenbelt at Sterlite Copper has been verified by NEERI and TNPCB,” the company said.

On the issue of emissions, the levels of SO2 recorded in Cuddalore district is the highest in the state. There are multiple sources of SO2 pollution in Thoothukudi. In addition to SO2 pollution generated by vehicles, the city is also home to six power plants, which generate 4000 MW of power. Of this, Sterlite only generates 160 MW of power. Sterlite’s SO2 emissions which are within the prescribed norms constitute only 2.6% of the total industry-based emissions in Thoothukudi, it claims.