Tamil Nadu urged to continue river fight

The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to refer the final award of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue to a seven-judge Constitution bench to get back the rights of the State over the river.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to refer the final award of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue to a seven-judge Constitution bench to get back the rights of the State over the river.
A resolution to this effect was adopted by MDMK at its district secretaries meeting here on Thursday.
The meeting, presided over by presidium chairman, S Duraisamy, was held to discuss the current political scenario.   The resolution said, “Tamil Nadu lost its rights on Cauvery due to the final judgment of the Supreme Court. The final judgment will not be of any use as the Cauvery Water Management Authority has no right to operate the dams on Cauvery in Karnataka. Hence, to retrieve the rights, Tamil Nadu government should take steps to refer the case to a seven-judge Constitution bench,” the resolution said.

Other resolutions said the State government should shut down the Sterlite unit at Thoothukudi at the earliest in the welfare of the residents and sale of petroleum products must be brought under GST to reduce their prices.  The party has also decided to conduct a State-level conference at Erode on September 15.

