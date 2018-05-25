Thoothukudi deaths: Opposition called shutdown evokes mixed response in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: A shutdown called by the DMK-led opposition condemning the police firing that killed 13-anti-Sterlite copper plant protestors in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, met with mixed response on Friday.

While state-owned transport corporations were found operating their buses, autorickshaw drivers owing allegiance to opposition party trade union wings kept off the roads as the dawn-to-dusk shutdown kicked in.

Shops and hotels kept their shutters downed while offices functioned as usual.

In Thoothukudi, shops and hotels have remain closed from Tuesday onwards after the police firing, S.Raja of the traders association told IANS.

According to reports reaching here, stray incidents of stone pelting government buses have occurred in Kanyakumari and Nagapattinam districts.