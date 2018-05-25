Thoothukudi protests: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan says will look into demands of agitators 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today said he will look into the demands of the protestors seeking the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin and asserted that "all this happened" during the previous government's tenure.

"I just returned in the morning and I read about it (Tuticorin) in the newspapers. We will certainly look into what is happening. All this happened during the tenure of the last government. I do not want to make an issue out of it," Vardhan said when asked about the issue.

The protest over Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit took a violent turn on Tuesday when stones were pelted by agitators and police vehicles were toppled after they were prevented from marching towards the plant.

At least 13 people have been killed in police firing during the protests, evoking criticism from various political sections.

The Tuticorin district has been witnessing several protests by locals and others against the plant and its proposed expansion.

Protesters have alleged that the plant was polluting ground water in their area.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000 tonnes per annum-plant in Tuticorin.