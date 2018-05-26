Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector directed to ensure essential commodities are made available in Madurai

Irecting the State government to file a reply on police opening fire on anti-Sterlite protesters, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thoothukudi to ensure complete normalcy

Vegetables sold like hot cakes on a day shops reopened after a three-day hiatus | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Erecting the State government to file a reply on police opening fire on anti-Sterlite protesters, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Thoothukudi to ensure complete normalcy in the district. The collector was told to make available essential commodities and transport facilities to the residents. Admitting a batch of 10 public interest litigationsa filed from various quarters, including advocates, a Bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and R Suresh Kumar directed the newly- appointed Thoothukudi collector to hold a review meeting on Saturday (today) morning to consider revoking the temporary ban on internet services in the district.

The State government was asked to consider enhancing the compensation giving to the victims and the injured. Further, the division bench directed the Thoothukudi District Legal Service Authorities to verify the actual matrix in the treatment given to the injured and to arrange necessary treatment to survivors at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital or any other private super-specialty hospital, if needed.

The District Legal Service Authorities were also directed to form a panel of lawyers and provide legal assistance to the people who were arrested/remanded/ detained. The Court directed the Thoothukudi District Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate to monitor the inspection of the legal service authorities. The Court sought a comprehensive compliance report from the legal service authorities on June 6.

The litigants approached the Court with various prayers, including transferring the investigation of shoot out incident to CBI, file a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the police personnel, revoke the temporary ban on the internet connectivity imposed in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, enhance the compensation announced for the victims and deceased.

