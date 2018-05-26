Madras High Court: Pachaiyappa’s Trust told not to fill up principal posts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has directed the Pachaiayappa’s Trust Board (PTB) not to proceed with filling the posts of principal in four of its constituent colleges.

A vacation judge gave the directive when a writ petition from K S Sridhar and G Karunamoorthi came up on Thursday. She told the trust not to proceed with its circular dated April 20 on the issue, till May 30.

According to one of the petitioners, working as Director of Physical Education in a college, the trust is running six colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

By the April 20 circular, the trust invited applications to fill up the vacancies for the posts of Principal in four colleges. Petitioner alleged that the Regulations and Guidelines issued by UGC were not followed in the appointment. The circular was issued only on the basis of UGC Regulations of 2000, instead of 2010.

Alleging further that in the past five years the board had not made proper appointments in accordance with law or following the regulations, the petitioner said there were so many malpractices in the previous appointments which were under challenge before the High Court.