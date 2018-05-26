Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court: Pachaiyappa’s Trust told not to fill up principal posts

A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has directed the Pachaiayappa’s Trust Board  (PTB) not to proceed with filling the posts of principal in four of its constituent colleges.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court has directed the Pachaiayappa’s Trust Board  (PTB) not to proceed with filling the posts of principal in four of its constituent colleges.
A vacation judge gave the directive when a writ petition from K S Sridhar and G Karunamoorthi came up on Thursday. She told the trust not to proceed with its circular dated April 20 on the issue, till May 30.
According to one of the petitioners, working as Director of Physical Education in a college, the trust is running six colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. 

By the April 20 circular, the trust invited applications to fill up the vacancies for the posts of Principal in four colleges. Petitioner alleged that the Regulations and Guidelines issued by UGC were not followed in the appointment. The circular was issued only on the basis of UGC Regulations of 2000, instead of 2010.

Alleging further that in the past five years the board had not made proper appointments in accordance with law or following the regulations, the petitioner said there were so many malpractices in the previous appointments which were under challenge before the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Pachaiayappa’s Trust Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch