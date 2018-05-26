Madurai Bench: Order against squatters to vacate poromboke in Ramnad upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld its earlier orders directing the encroachers of government poromboke land at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district to move to alternative sites.Originally, holding that the petitioners cannot squat on the government property for years together, the court in December 2017 granted time till June 30 to six encroachers in Paramakudi to move to the alternative sites allotted.

The grant of time till June 30 was to enable their children to write the annual exams in April and May.

Aggrieved, P Vasantha and five other encroachers preferred the present review petitions.

The High Court bench dismissed them after holding that there was no error apparent on the face of the order to entertain the present review petitions.