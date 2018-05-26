Home States Tamil Nadu

Poonamallee to Light House metro line under govt’s consideration: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said a new metro line between Light House and Poonamallee via Vadapalani and Porur is being considered under the Chennai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said a new metro line between Light House and Poonamallee via Vadapalani and Porur is being considered under the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II. A feasibility study is also being conducted to extend the airport metro line up to Vandalur.
Speaking at the inauguration of metro line between Nehru Park and Central station, at Egmore station, he said the government has granted in principle approval for developing three stretches at an estimated cost of ` 76, 961 crore for a length of about 107.77 km under Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II . 

“The three routes are Madhavaram - Siruseri, Madhavaram - Sholinganallur and CMBT - Light house. In addition to this, CMRL has been preparing the project report for developing a fourth stretch from Light House to Poonamallee via Vadapalani and Porur,” the Chief Minister said.Noting that the CMRL has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report for metro train in Coimbatore as well, Chief Minister Palaniswami said foreseeing the developments of Chennai suburban areas, feasibility study is being conducted to connect Chennai Airport metro line to Vandalur linking the proposed bus terminus at Kilambakkam.

He said of the 107.77 km routes proposed under Phase II, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had come forward to fund for developing lines for 52.01 km from Madhvaram to Koyambedu. 
“We are also taking efforts to get funds from Asian Development Bank for developing 17.12 km line from CMBT to Light House,” he added.He also urged the Centre to grant early approval and sanction of Central share of funds for the Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project.

