Home States Tamil Nadu

Security forces reduced in Thoothukudi as normalcy returns after Sterlite Protests

Meanwhile, Transport Additional Secretary Davidar has said that a solatium of ₹1.4 crore to 52 injured victims has been given so far.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Police protection has been reduced in some parts of Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By Aruvelraj
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Normalcy has returned to many parts of the town in Thoothukudi. Following this, the police forces have been scaled down by at least 50 percent in the VVD road and the arterial roads. 

Similarly, most of the police personnel were off from their protective gears. However, the number of police forces in the areas near SP bungalow, Millerpuram police quarters,  Sub-collector office, Anna Nagar and few other places are still in high numbers.

The protesters have blocked three roads including a bridge with country-boat, garbage bins and drinking water concrete pipes in order to deter the entry of Police force in Threspuram.

Other that shops selling essential commodities such as grocery, meat and milk, shops selling non-essential commodities such as fruits, household items, motorcycle showrooms, vehicle repair shops, saloons, are also opened. 

Meanwhile, Transport Additional Secretary Davidar has said that a solatium of ₹1.4 crore to 52 injured victims has been given so far.

So far, postmortem examination has been completed for seven bodies. Six more has to be done, said
ThMCH Dean Lalitha.

Senior IAS officers P.W.C. Davidar and Gagandeep Singh Bedi with official engaged in meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Thoothukudi shooting Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch