Security forces reduced in Thoothukudi as normalcy returns after Sterlite Protests

THOOTHUKUDI: Normalcy has returned to many parts of the town in Thoothukudi. Following this, the police forces have been scaled down by at least 50 percent in the VVD road and the arterial roads.

Similarly, most of the police personnel were off from their protective gears. However, the number of police forces in the areas near SP bungalow, Millerpuram police quarters, Sub-collector office, Anna Nagar and few other places are still in high numbers.

The protesters have blocked three roads including a bridge with country-boat, garbage bins and drinking water concrete pipes in order to deter the entry of Police force in Threspuram.

Other that shops selling essential commodities such as grocery, meat and milk, shops selling non-essential commodities such as fruits, household items, motorcycle showrooms, vehicle repair shops, saloons, are also opened.

Meanwhile, Transport Additional Secretary Davidar has said that a solatium of ₹1.4 crore to 52 injured victims has been given so far.

So far, postmortem examination has been completed for seven bodies. Six more has to be done, said

ThMCH Dean Lalitha.

Senior IAS officers P.W.C. Davidar and Gagandeep Singh Bedi with official engaged in meeting.