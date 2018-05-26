Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Protest: After days of unrest, Thoothukudi limps back to normal life

Adequate facilities have been made to cater to regular flow of vegetables and other kitchen ingredients to the markets, while supply of milk and water has been constant.

Published: 26th May 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Public buy vegetables in Thoothukudi main vegetable market. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi limping back to normal life with the residents started to go back to their regular life. 

However, police patrolling continues at key locations. At Threspuram, irate residents had blockaded roads in order to thwart entry of police into the streets, said sources.

Adequate facilities have been made to cater to regular flow of vegetables and other kitchen ingredients to the markets and supply of milk and water has been constant. Shops at Arokiyapuram, Ignatiuspuram, new bus stand were opened. The handful of shops at WGC road, Palayamkottai road, VE road had also lifted shutter. The public moving around the streets can be witnessed. 

District collector Sandeep Nanduri has chaired a peace talks with the private bus operators and transport associations at corporation office to run mini buses, and other vehicles as normal as earlier.

Miscreants  hurled petrol bomb at Kolathur police station at around 1.30 am on Saturday. The notice board was gutted in this incident as the bomb exploded at the Varanda of the station. Due to the fire on-duty police personnel were unable to come out of the station for awhile. Later, the fire was doused off and the police strength has been increased, police sources said.

