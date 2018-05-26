Thoothukudi firing: Police presence will be scaled down once normalcy returns, says Tamil Nadu government’s crisis manager Gagandeep Bedi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Hile the bandh call given by the Opposition parties received a lukewarm response across the State, the epicentre of the turmoil in Thoothukudi was slowly inching back to normalcy on Friday. While partial resumption of bus services was recorded in the region, shopkeepers tentatively opened their establishments. However, apprehension was writ large on the faces of the residents, who questioned the heavy deployment and presence of police personnel in the town.

Allaying fears of the residents, the State government’s crisis manager Gagandeep Bedi assured that the police presence would be scaled down if the town remained calm and cooperated with the district administration in maintaining peace. Bedi, secretary of Agriculture department, here on special duty as an overseer of the rescue and peace efforts, maintained that the police presence was beefed up in the region not to intimidate the residents, but to ensure peace was not violated.

Bedi said that supply of milk and other daily need items were being streamlined. “Around 11,500 litres of Aavin milk is being supplied everyday to the town and the corporation staff have started removing trash and charred remains from the roads,” Bedi added. Bedi, PWC Davidar and the new collector Sandeep Nanduri held a meeting with officials at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (ThMCH) for the second day and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to the reporters, Davidar appealed to the traders to bring the town back to normal. “Normalcy is returning. Shops are getting opened, buses have s t a r ted plying between Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Madurai. Town buses also have resumed operation,” he said. On being asked about ATMs running out of cash, he said, “By Saturday, the issue will be addressed.” When asked whether any talks will be arranged with public, Davidar responded that all important things will be done in a phased manner.

‘COPS HERE TO ENSURE PEACE’ Bedi, secretary of Agriculture department, here on special duty as an overseer of the rescue and peace efforts, maintained that the police presence was beefed up in the region not to intimidate the residents, but to ensure peace was not violated. Bedi said that supply of milk and other daily need items were being streamlined. “Around 11,500 litres of Aavin milk is being supplied everyday to the town and the corporation staff have started removing trash and charred remains from the roads,” Bedi added