Anti-Sterlite in Thoothukudi: Heart of darkness

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: It took nearly 24-years for the anti-Sterlite movement to become a mass movement and win people’s confidence against the subsidiary of London-based Vedanta group but barely two months after the massive March 24 protest, the peaceful movement was bloodied by the loss of 13 lives. An analysis of what went wrong indicates that, on one hand, the Thoothukudi district administration failed to heed intelligence alerts of a massive protest on the anvil, and thereby, failed to make adequate reinforcements. On the other hand, the leader-less nature of the protests acted against it, especially in the aftermath of police firing.

The backdrop

It was on March 24 that the anti-Sterlite movement caught national attention as 20,000 persons, including men, women and children participated in a mass protest in the port town demanding that the copper plant be closed.“Nearly 23 associations took part in the movement and we had backing of each and every community,” recounts Fatima Babu, a retired professor who had been part of the movement for the last 23 years.

Fatima Babu claims that after the success of March 24 protest, the movement was infiltrated by those who had earlier been part of the movement but abandoned it midway. Since 1994, when the anti-Sterlite movement started after the state government gave clearance to the plant, there has been a history of leaders, politicians and also local councillors who would add their voices to the movement when there was a death in the plant or gas leak. But then they would drop out of view allegedly because of Sterlite’s generosity towards them.

“The March 24 and May 22 protests were leaderless as we feared that the leaders would be bribed by Sterlite,” says a trader on condition of anonymity.In the days before the May 22 protest, sources claim that the district administration hoped that by reaching out to Fatima Babu and Thoothukudi Town Central Traders Association president P Vinayagamoorthy, also part of the agitation, it would be able to convince the movement to reduce the intensity of the proposed protests. The district administration called 23 persons belonging to the trader associations, and anti-Sterlite activists including Fatima Babu, for a peace meeting on May 20, where the activists gave in to government pressure and agreed to convert the protest as ‘attention seeking protest’ and shift the venue from the collectorate to SAV ground.

After Babu agreed to the shift, she was expelled from the agitation committee. Sources from the district administration admitted that they believed expulsion of Babu and Vinayagamoorthy from the agitation committee would de-escalate the protest. Further, it was assumed that imposing Section 144 of CrPC would deter crowd mobilisation towards Collectorate. Based on this, the administration played down intelligence reports of mass mobilisation of at least 18,000 people, said official sources.

D-Day

On Tuesday, one section of protesters joined the attention-seeking protest at the SAV ground. However, those on the spot say that once they saw the massive support for the protest aimed at besieging the collectorate, they left the ground and joined the larger crowd. Jai Ganesh, a protester, who braved Section 144, said that as he was proceeding towards SAV school, he found that a large section of people were proceeding towards collectorate. The group at SAV ground joined this group. It is believed the district administration was caught off guard by the size of the protest.

The major barricade at VVD signal was broken off with allegations of police provocation against A S P Selvan Nagarathinam who, protesters claim, let the cow in by removing the barricade. A girl was injured in the melee. The police official dismissed the allegations. Police then fired tear gas shells but only in small numbers, raising questions as to whether they had adequate number of them. Officials refused to comment on whether they police had adequate supply of tear gas shells, but by all accounts police personnel were vastly outnumbered — some 2000 against 20,000 (official estimates of the crowd). Shells were also fired at protesters near the National Highway, 700 metres from the collectorate, at which point it is learnt that the crowd turned violent and burned two police motorcycles.

By then the crowd reached the collectorate. Protesters claim that they engaged in an argument with police outside the collectorate. The protesters reportedly wanted to stage a sit-in but the police did not want them to. At this point, police reportedly resorted to lathicharge. After the lathicharge, the crowd started hurling stones at the police.

“We had to defend ourselves as such a huge crowd had gathered,” claimed police sources stating that after the lathicharge, shots were fired at the crowd. Former High Court judge K Chandru said that police should have used water cannon or teargas shells or fired in air to disperse the crowd. But, according to eyewitness accounts of protesters, police fired at the chest, head and face of people in the crowd instead of firing below the knees.

After the firing, all hell broke loose in Thoothukudi. According to the new district collector Sandeep Nanduri, property and vehicles worth over a crore rupees were damaged by the crowds, with 34 police personnel sustaining injuries. As many as 102 protesters were injured in the protests, 19 of the them critically. Of the 19, 14 had gunshot injuries. Thirteen people were killed in police firing.

However, even as government and police sources have blamed the violence on the movement being infiltrated by outsiders, including leftist groups, Thoothukudi residents including those at the protest that day maintain that the movement had overwhelming public support. Thamil Manthan, one of the protesters, said none of the protesters were armed and people of all walks of life joined the rally on May 22. But it was the police firing that kindled the public anger, he claimed.

A trade outfit leader adds that if the protest had Naxal backing, as has been alleged, there would have been more bloodshed. “Only the police hands were bloodied. The protesters never indulged in killing or hurling bombs for which Naxals are famous,” says the leader.Still, sources say a section of functionaries related to 12 revolutionary groups like Makkal Athikaram, Puthiya Jananayagam, and Revolutionary Student and Youth Federation had extended their support to the movement. They held separate lecture sessions for the agitation committee leaders on how to challenge government’s ‘anti-people projects’ and alleged collusion with polluters and take out legal battles.

However, with no one leader to the protesters, as mob fury spilled over to the streets, none could come forward to call for peace and restraint. Fr Loyola, a research scholar studying communal harmony in the district, admitted that the lack of proper leadership and organising committee had turned the protesters into a mob in the end.