Home States Tamil Nadu

Barring stray incident, normalcy returns as 90 per cent Thoothukudi shops open for business in Tamil Nadu

Three days after a mass stir ended in violence with police opening fire on protesters, Thoothukudi limped back to normalcy, barring a stray incident, on Saturday.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three days after a mass stir ended in violence with police opening fire on protesters, Thoothukudi limped back to normalcy, barring a stray incident, on Saturday. Residents returned to regular activities and 90 per cent of shops opened for business. Police patrolling continued at key locations, including Anna Nagar where a youth was killed in firing on Wednesday. 

Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Kolathur police station at 1.30am Saturday,  the man-made bomb exploding at the verandah. On-duty police were unable to exit the station. Later, the fire was doused and police strength boosted, police sources said. At Threspuram, sources said residents,  anxious over alleged rounding up of youth at night, blocked roads in order to thwart entry of police. 

District administration ensured regular supply of vegetables and other essentials. Supply of milk and water has become regular. Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri said over 160 metric tons of vegetables were brought to the market. Vegetables were purchased by 53,000 people, generating revenue of `50 lakh, he said. Bankers had been asked to reload cash in ATM kiosks, he said.

Nanduri also chaired a meeting, attended by Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha, with community leaders, representatives of traders, fishermen, religious leaders. The collector refused to comment on Vedanta director Anil Agarwal’s statement that Sterlite Copper would resume operations with public support. The May 22 anti-Sterlite protest had demanded the unit in Thoothukudi be closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale