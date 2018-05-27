Barring stray incident, normalcy returns as 90 per cent Thoothukudi shops open for business in Tamil Nadu

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Three days after a mass stir ended in violence with police opening fire on protesters, Thoothukudi limped back to normalcy, barring a stray incident, on Saturday. Residents returned to regular activities and 90 per cent of shops opened for business. Police patrolling continued at key locations, including Anna Nagar where a youth was killed in firing on Wednesday.

Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the Kolathur police station at 1.30am Saturday, the man-made bomb exploding at the verandah. On-duty police were unable to exit the station. Later, the fire was doused and police strength boosted, police sources said. At Threspuram, sources said residents, anxious over alleged rounding up of youth at night, blocked roads in order to thwart entry of police.

District administration ensured regular supply of vegetables and other essentials. Supply of milk and water has become regular. Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri said over 160 metric tons of vegetables were brought to the market. Vegetables were purchased by 53,000 people, generating revenue of `50 lakh, he said. Bankers had been asked to reload cash in ATM kiosks, he said.

Nanduri also chaired a meeting, attended by Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha, with community leaders, representatives of traders, fishermen, religious leaders. The collector refused to comment on Vedanta director Anil Agarwal’s statement that Sterlite Copper would resume operations with public support. The May 22 anti-Sterlite protest had demanded the unit in Thoothukudi be closed.