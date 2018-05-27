Madras High Court: ‘Sensitise magistrates on IPC sections 172 to 188’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested to the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy to conduct appropriate training programmes for magistrates in relation to offences under Sections 172 to 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the suggestion while disposing of a PIL petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to ensure that no first information report or charge sheet or final report is registered under Sections 172 (Absconding to avoid service of summons or other proceeding) to 188 (Disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) IPC.

It would go a long way in saving the public money, save time of police officials and precious time of courts, petitioner M Balajhi said.“We are of the view that such blanket orders as prayed for, cannot be issued and certainly not in a public interest litigation.The individual accused persons have an alternative remedy of filing a criminal revision petition for quashing of the proceedings on the ground of breach of the mandatory provisions of law,” the bench pointed out.

So far as police authorities are concerned, they are not even under the general superintendence of the High Court. Their actions may be subjected to judicial scrutiny by the High Court in exercise of its power of judicial review. Orders as prayed for by the petitioner, therefore, cannot be granted, the bench added.

Custodial death

The Madurai Bench transferred an alleged custodial deaths case from the DSP, Virudhunagar to CB CID for unbiased investigation. Justice P Rajamanickam passed the order while disposing of two writ petitions praying for a directive to the State Home Secretary and DGP to transfer the case to CBI, on May 18 last