Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam condole Vanniyar Sangam leader Guru’s death

CHENNAI: Political leaders, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, have condoled the death of J Guru, leader of Vanniyar Sangam and two time MLA. Guru died on Friday night at a private hospital in Chennai following prolonged illness.Palaniswami and Panneerselvam expressed grief over the death of Guru, who was elected as MLA from Andimadam segment in 2001 and from Jeyankondam in 2011.“We share our grief with his family and the cadres of PMK” they said in a statement.

PMK founder S Ramadoss recalling his 35-year association with Guru said he was saddened by Guru’s demise.“He made me unveil seven Ambedkar statues on a single day in Ariyalur district and he eradicated the ‘double tumbler’ practice in the district. He was suffering from lung disease for the last four years and he died due to a sudden heart attack on Friday” he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK working president M K Stalin, general secretary of MDMK Vaiko, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar, MMK president, MH Jawahirullah, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, and Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader ER Easwaran also condoled the death.

Meanwhile, in a statement PMK said the last rites of Guru will be held at Kaduvetti in Ariyalur district on Sunday around 10 am. S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss will take part in the funeral procession.