Thoothukudi firing case: Protesters seek referendum to decide Sterlite’s future in Tamil Nadu

Sporadic protests erupt in coastal district even as the epicentre in the town limps back to normalcy; DLSA members visit hospital to take stock of situation.

People at a fish market in Thoothukudi, where situation limped back to normalcy on Saturday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Days after police opened fire on anti-Sterlite protesters, call for a referendum on the future of the copper smelter grew stronger. Anti-Sterlite Movement leader Thamil Manthan told press persons that there was a wide chasm between the protesters and the State over the functioning of the plant and it could be bridged only when the government took steps to fulfil the wishes of the people.

DLSA officials visit the injured at hospital

The demands came in the wake of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman and principal judge Dr V Charuhasini interacting with the injured at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Charuhasini inquired with 52 patients and ascertained whether they needed specialised care at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai or private hospitals in Madurai.

Nedumaran wants NHRC probe into shooting

Meanwhile, slamming the decision to form a one-person committee to probe into the firing incident, Tamil Desiya Munnani president Pazha Nedumaran demanded that the investigation be carried out by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Tamil leader demanded immediate withdrawal o f p o l i c e f o r c e f rom Thoothukudi. 

Outfit plan to take out procession

The protests against the police atrocities continued unabated in the coastal town on Saturday, with members of the Anaithu Parathar Meenavar Kootamaippu deciding to take out a rally from Veerapandiyapattinam to Tiruchendur next week.

Madurai on the boil

Protests erupted in Madurai as well with college students, youth, women, traders, labourers and farmers staging a human chain demonstration against the State. Speaking to Express, coordinator of Elanthamilagam Rafiqraja demanded justice for the fallen.

Dhinakaran says plant won’t function

Batting for immediate closure of Sterlite copper, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran said that collector Sandeep Nanduri informed him that the State will not allow the copper plant to function.

GO on closure sought

Fishermen representatives demanded the State to release an order on the permanent closure of the plant. They met Collector Sandeep Nanduri at his chamber on Saturday in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) Murali Ramba. As many as 15 members, including parish priests from Chinnakovil, Lions Town and Threspuram were present.

anti-Sterlite Thoothukudi Medical College

