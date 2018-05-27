Tourist bus topples in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, two dead 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two passengers died and several others injured after a private tourist bus that was on its way to Bengaluru from Ooty went off the road near Frog Hills in Nilgiris district on Saturday night.

The bus carrying 29 tourists had gone to Ooty on Friday morning. The accident happened when it was returning to Bengaluru on Saturday night after the group completed site seeing at the hill station.

The police said that when the bus reached near Thavalamalai in the Nilgiris, it went out of the driver’s control and went off the road while negotiating a curve. The bus toppled multiple times and landed down on the road in the next curve.Onlookers rushed to rescue the passengers struck inside the bus. Two passengers died on the spot while 24 others sustained injuries. The police are yet to identify the deceased as most of the co-passengers are being treated for their injuries.