Home States Tamil Nadu

Tourist bus topples in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, two dead 

Two passengers died and several others injured after a private tourist bus that was on its way to Bengaluru from Ooty went off the road near Frog Hills in Nilgiris district on Saturday night. 

Published: 27th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two passengers died and several others injured after a private tourist bus that was on its way to Bengaluru from Ooty went off the road near Frog Hills in Nilgiris district on Saturday night. 
The bus carrying 29 tourists had gone to Ooty on Friday morning. The accident happened when it was returning to Bengaluru on Saturday night after the group completed site seeing at the hill station.

The police said that when the bus reached near Thavalamalai in the Nilgiris, it went out of the driver’s control and went off the road while negotiating a curve. The bus toppled multiple times and landed down on the road in the next curve.Onlookers rushed to rescue the passengers struck inside the bus. Two passengers died on the spot while 24 others sustained injuries. The police are yet to identify the deceased as most of the co-passengers are being treated for their injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ooty Nilgiris district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale