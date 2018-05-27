Home States Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan blames Congress, DMK for firing fiasco in Thoothukudi

Putting the blame of the recent firing incident in Thoothukudi on the heads of the Congress and the DMK politicians, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said that the two parties were to be held

Published: 27th May 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

MADURAI: Putting the blame of the recent firing incident in Thoothukudi on the heads of the Congress and the DMK politicians, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said that the two parties were to be held accountable for the loss of lives as they were instrumental in according nod to the company to function from Thoothukudi. The Union Minister was here to participate in a Swacchh Bharat Mission organised as a part of the Union government’s four years in office.

During the function, the Union Minister along with party cadre carried out clean up drives in Kochadai. Stating that the BJP was in the forefront of agitations against the nuclear power plant at Koodankulam and the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi, he said that it was the Congress and its ally DMK that had brought the projects to the State despite stiff opposition from the residents and the various stakeholders.

He said that had the parties given a patient ear to the people, the tragedy that took place on day last could have been averted. Replying to a question on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Pon Radhakrishnan said that the State government should take immediate steps to maintain law and order. He told media persons that he would be very happy if the State government passed orders closing the Sterlite plant in the Thoothukudi district. When questioned about the petrol and diesel price hike, Pon Radhakrishnan said that the reason for the price hike was BJP’s attempt to redress the wrongs committed by dispensations preceding it.

