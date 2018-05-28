Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal inaugurates new hostel for ex-MLAs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly-built hostel for former MLAs was opened by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal at a function held here on Sunday. With modern facilities, the hostel located in the Omandurar government estate on Anna Salai was constructed at a cost of Rs 39.63 crore. Sixty rooms will be allotted for ex-MLAs for rent while eight rooms will be kept for guests from other states.

Speaker P Dhanapal inaugurating a new hostel (left) for former MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Omandurar government estate in the city on Sunday | Express

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who presided over the function, launched the facility for the public to view the Assembly proceedings online while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam launched the online booking of rooms in the new facility.