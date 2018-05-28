Home States Tamil Nadu

Six NLC India contract workers attempt suicide in Tamil Nadu

A police officer in Cuddalore said the contract workers mixed pesticide in water and drank it.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHENNAI: Six contract workers of integrated lignite mining company NLC India Ltd attempted suicide consuming poison in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Monday pressing for various demands, said police.

The contract workers were protesting outside a lignite mine in Neyveli.

Speaking to IANS a police officer in Cuddalore said the contract workers mixed pesticide in water and drank it. They have been admitted to hospital and their condition was stable.

According to the police, the contract workers were opposing their transfer to a different section.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) formerly, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, a Navaratna enterprise of the central government is an existing, profit making, public sector enterprise engaged in mining of lignite and generation of power through lignite based thermal power plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NLC India Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Neyveli NLC India workers Neyveli Lignite Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title