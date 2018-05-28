Six NLC India contract workers attempt suicide in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: Six contract workers of integrated lignite mining company NLC India Ltd attempted suicide consuming poison in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Monday pressing for various demands, said police.

The contract workers were protesting outside a lignite mine in Neyveli.

Speaking to IANS a police officer in Cuddalore said the contract workers mixed pesticide in water and drank it. They have been admitted to hospital and their condition was stable.

According to the police, the contract workers were opposing their transfer to a different section.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) formerly, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, a Navaratna enterprise of the central government is an existing, profit making, public sector enterprise engaged in mining of lignite and generation of power through lignite based thermal power plants.